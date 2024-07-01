4,635 Shares in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Stock Up 2.7 %
NYSEARCA BDRY opened at $12.24 on Monday. Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55.
About Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF
