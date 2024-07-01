47,181 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,313,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $276,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $53.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

