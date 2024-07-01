5,248 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Purchased by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares during the period. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,721,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $57.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.61.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

