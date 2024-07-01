6,029 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.3% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.49. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

