7,300 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $784,486,000. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26,116.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,680,000 after buying an additional 910,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,923,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,581,000 after buying an additional 844,298 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $117,299,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13,927.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after buying an additional 500,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $212.97. The stock had a trading volume of 166,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,545. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

