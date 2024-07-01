7,378 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Purchased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,134,000 after purchasing an additional 960,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,111,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,384,000.

IEI stock opened at $115.05 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $117.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

