95,284 Shares in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,000. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VPLS opened at $76.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.18. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $77.89.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- How to Invest in Gold: A Complete Guide
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks Wall Street Could Be Watching on Fannie Mae’s Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.