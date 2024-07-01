95,284 Shares in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,000. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Get Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VPLS opened at $76.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.18. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $77.89.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2885 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.