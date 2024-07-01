Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,446.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 188,718 shares in the company, valued at $611,446.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leila Alland acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $51,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,256.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 42,758 shares of company stock valued at $154,047 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 84.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,249,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 1,488,834 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 553,377 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 121,969 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $4.24 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $173.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

