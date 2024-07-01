ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Gap Up to $13.22

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $13.56. ABIVAX Société Anonyme shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 2,855 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABVX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABIVAX Société Anonyme has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 131,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.