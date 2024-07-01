ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Short Interest Down 15.0% in June

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 435,100 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ABVC BioPharma Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of ABVC opened at $0.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. ABVC BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.71.
ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 50,504.00% and a negative return on equity of 207.72%.
ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.
