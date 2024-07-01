ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Short Interest Down 15.0% in June

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 435,100 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of ABVC opened at $0.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. ABVC BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.71.

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 50,504.00% and a negative return on equity of 207.72%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ABVC BioPharma stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABVC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 178,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 1.69% of ABVC BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

