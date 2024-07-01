Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.00

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 1300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
