Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.00

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 1300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 13,430 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 139,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.