Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Adbri Stock Performance
Shares of ADBCF opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. Adbri has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.
Adbri Company Profile
