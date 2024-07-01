Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Gap Up to $9.73

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $10.13. Adecoagro shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 157,835 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
Adecoagro Stock Performance
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Adecoagro Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 14.41%.
Institutional Trading of Adecoagro
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Adecoagro by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 300,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 15.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
