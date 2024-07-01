Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Gap Up to $9.73

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $10.13. Adecoagro shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 157,835 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGRO

Adecoagro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Adecoagro by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 300,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 15.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.