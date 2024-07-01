ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.28

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 3506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

