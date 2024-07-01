Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Down 10.5% in June

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the May 31st total of 79,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advent Technologies stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 355,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.57% of Advent Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADN opened at $3.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.20. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

