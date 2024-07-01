Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,800 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the May 31st total of 707,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Adyen Stock Performance

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.