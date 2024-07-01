Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,800 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the May 31st total of 707,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Adyen Stock Performance
Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.
Adyen Company Profile
