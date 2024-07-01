Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,400 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 1,035,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 860.4 days.
Aecon Group Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $12.89.
Aecon Group Company Profile
