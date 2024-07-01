AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,876,800 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 3,373,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 170.8 days.

AFC Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFGYF opened at $0.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. AFC Energy has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

