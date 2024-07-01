AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,876,800 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 3,373,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 170.8 days.
AFC Energy Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AFGYF opened at $0.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. AFC Energy has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.34.
About AFC Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AFC Energy
- Stock Average Calculator
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.