AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,500 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 721,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,565.0 days.

AGL Energy Price Performance

AGLNF opened at $6.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $8.27.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

