AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,500 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 721,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,565.0 days.
AGL Energy Price Performance
AGLNF opened at $6.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $8.27.
AGL Energy Company Profile
