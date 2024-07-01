Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Air China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air China will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.