Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.83. 262,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,382. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

