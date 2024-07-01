Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.55

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 225457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ARLP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $651.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.32 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

