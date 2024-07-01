AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Issues Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AFB opened at $11.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.0327 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $385,357.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,149,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,796,671. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 141,144 shares of company stock worth $1,541,501.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 44.5% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 236,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.