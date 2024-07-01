Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,679,000 after acquiring an additional 505,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,485 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,325,000 after acquiring an additional 213,522 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,173,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,800,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,491,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,795,000 after purchasing an additional 55,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

