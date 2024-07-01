Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alliant Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

