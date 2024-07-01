Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,636 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 183.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,499,762 shares of company stock worth $951,294,838. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $67.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.41. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.