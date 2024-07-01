Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,026 shares of company stock valued at $24,026,243 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $183.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $187.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

