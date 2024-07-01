Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,026 shares of company stock worth $24,026,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $182.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $186.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

