ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $6.03 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $314.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,280. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,643,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 18.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 667,245 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.