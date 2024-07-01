Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,789 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

