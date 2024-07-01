Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Gap Up to $91.80

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.80, but opened at $95.30. Amedisys shares last traded at $95.19, with a volume of 106,336 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amedisys

Amedisys Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.