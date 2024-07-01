American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Update

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,370,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 17,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 16,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $433,269.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,468.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 16,971 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $433,269.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,468.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.9% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 98,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $19.96 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AEO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

