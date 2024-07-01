American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s previous close.

AHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

