American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Down 15.8% in June

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 47,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREB opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. American Rebel has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Rebel stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Free Report) by 144.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.69% of American Rebel worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

