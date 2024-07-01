Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $37.46 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 101995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Specifically, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,596 shares of company stock worth $313,544. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Further Reading

