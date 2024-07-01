Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 598,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 234.6% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 210,339 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 69.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

ASYS opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.46. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.