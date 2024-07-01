Analysts Offer Predictions for H.B. Fuller’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.26. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.22 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FUL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NYSE:FUL opened at $76.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $63.72 and a 1 year high of $84.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,324.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,188. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

