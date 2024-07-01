Analysts Set Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) PT at C$49.43

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.43.

AND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AND

Insider Buying and Selling

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total value of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE AND opened at C$38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.44. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$36.43 and a 52-week high of C$45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$756.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.50 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 EPS for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.84%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.