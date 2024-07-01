Analysts Set Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) PT at C$49.43

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.43.
AND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
TSE AND opened at C$38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.44. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$36.43 and a 52-week high of C$45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$756.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.69.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.50 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.84%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
