Analysts Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) PT at $90.96

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.96.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $4,561,073.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $5,030,959.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,147,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $4,561,073.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 697,796 shares of company stock worth $56,628,123. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.28 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

