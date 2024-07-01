Analysts Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT at $20.14

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.14.

DXC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Invst LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 82.8% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 33,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.73. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

