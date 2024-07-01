Analysts Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target at $224.75

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $213.54 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.42.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

