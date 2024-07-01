Analysts Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT at $35.56

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.56.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. NMI has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $34.33.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in NMI by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

