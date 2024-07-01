Analysts Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) PT at $268.85

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PWR opened at $254.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

