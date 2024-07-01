Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 832 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,599 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.0% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,070 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,987,007 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,152,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,190 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,108 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 23,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.12.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.3 %

MSFT stock opened at $446.95 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $456.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

