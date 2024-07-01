Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report issued on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

APOG opened at $62.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $673,844.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,252 shares of company stock worth $4,786,214 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

