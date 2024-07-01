Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 50.2% in June

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the May 31st total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
AIF stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
