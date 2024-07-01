Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 50.2% in June

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the May 31st total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

AIF stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIF. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 420.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 112,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 90,935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,640,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 190.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

