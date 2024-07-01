Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aptose Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:APTO Free Report ) (TSE:APS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTO opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.