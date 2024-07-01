Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of APTO opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $5.10.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
