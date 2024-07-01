ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 42,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ARB IOT Group Stock Performance

ARBB stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. ARB IOT Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

