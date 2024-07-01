ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 42,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
ARB IOT Group Stock Performance
ARBB stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. ARB IOT Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.
About ARB IOT Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ARB IOT Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.