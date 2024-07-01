Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $100.89 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,496,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,173 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after acquiring an additional 693,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

