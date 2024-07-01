Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Up 46.5% in June

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,500 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the May 31st total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $154,130.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 6,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $382,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,512.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $154,130.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,662,427. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan during the third quarter worth $507,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Argan during the third quarter worth about $708,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Argan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Argan by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Performance

AGX traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.05. 7,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,589. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.51. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Argan’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGX shares. StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

